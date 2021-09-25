FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.07 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Rowe initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.87.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Shares of FINV stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 50.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 981,619 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472,809 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 6,886.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,483,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 644,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 882,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.