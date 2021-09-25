Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.03

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.03 and last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 175185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.51.

ELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 97.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.69.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,269.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

