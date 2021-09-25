Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $7.27

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.01. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 730 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGAU. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -5.23.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $93,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $45,991,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

