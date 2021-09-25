EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.93

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

