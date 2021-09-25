Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,871 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,528.40 ($19.97) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,430.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,391.05. The company has a market capitalization of £118.96 billion and a PE ratio of 29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,536.25 ($20.07).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.