Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. Analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.