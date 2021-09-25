Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $680.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $680.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

