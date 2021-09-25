Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has a $700.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $639.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.08. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

