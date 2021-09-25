Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) PT Lowered to $22.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 155.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

BDSX opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $232.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $67,503.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 232,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 321,440 shares of company stock worth $2,414,804. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Biodesix by 278.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Biodesix by 229.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

