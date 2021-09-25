Desjardins Lowers Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAPIF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Saputo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Saputo has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

