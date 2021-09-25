Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

PBAM opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

