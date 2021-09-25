InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INNV. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

