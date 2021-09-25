Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

NYSE AOMR opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $3,431,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $3,815,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $243,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.