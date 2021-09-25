FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$228.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$242.98, for a total value of C$485,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,369,754. Also, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total transaction of C$928,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at C$5,567,007.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,002 shares of company stock worth $1,488,072.

Shares of FSV opened at C$241.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$162.91 and a 12 month high of C$249.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$236.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$213.45.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$863.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

