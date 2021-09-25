Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.18.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

