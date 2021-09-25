Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Cowen

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WKHS. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,563 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $17,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.