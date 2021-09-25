Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Element Solutions for the third quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is executing a number of cost-management measures. Its cost actions are likely to lend support to its bottom line. Moreover, it is focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. Contributions from acquisitions are expected to drive sales. The divestiture of Agricultural Solutions unit has also made the company a proprietary formulator of differentiated specialty chemical solutions. The company is also committed to boosting shareholder returns. However, the prevailing softness in the energy business is likely to remain a headwind over the near term. Higher raw material and logistics costs may also hurt margins. Lower automotive production due to the chip shortage may also impact results.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,414,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 110,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

