Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $3.50

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.94.

ROOT opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. Root has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Root will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Root by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 157,381 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of Root by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Root by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at $11,278,000. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

