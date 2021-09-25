John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $161.01

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.01 and last traded at $159.06, with a volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.20.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

