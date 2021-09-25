Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 2.3%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.78 and last traded at $93.81. Approximately 9,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,721,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $130.12.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Futu by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

