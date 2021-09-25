HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.54. 7,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,328,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HUYA by 22.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 98.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,985 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in HUYA by 67,766.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,885 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after purchasing an additional 719,825 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

