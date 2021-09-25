Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 3%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price fell 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.42. 1,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 717,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $938,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $422,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $195,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $22,492,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

