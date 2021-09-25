Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 9,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,193,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

