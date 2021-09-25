Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price fell 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62. 185,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,741,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

