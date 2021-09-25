Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price fell 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62. 185,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,741,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.