Morgan Stanley Increases IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $141.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

NYSE INFO opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

