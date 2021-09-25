Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 5%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.53. 3,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,622,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James increased their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

