Head to Head Analysis: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 15.48% 22.35% 10.75% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -238.48% -93.99%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Morningstar and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Morningstar has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morningstar and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.39 billion 8.64 $223.60 million N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 3.86 -$62.30 million N/A N/A

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

Morningstar beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

