Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

