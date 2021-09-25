Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Head to Head Analysis

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.22 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.46 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.10 billion 16.14 $507.80 million $1.12 35.08

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hycroft Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 10 0 2.83

Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 762.07%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $58.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.15%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Wheaton Precious Metals 50.90% 10.84% 10.42%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Hycroft Mining on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

