FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $283.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $283.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $226.64 on Thursday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $226.60 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,120,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $334,306,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,314.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.