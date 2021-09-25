Tudor Pickering Upgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to “Buy”

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

