Morgan Stanley Cuts Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Price Target to $33.00

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.

REZI opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

