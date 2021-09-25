Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of HLMN opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

