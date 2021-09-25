B. Riley Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $51.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

