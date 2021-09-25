Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berkshire Grey stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.35% of Berkshire Grey at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

