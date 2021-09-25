Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $715.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $780.00 to $715.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $702.83.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $612.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $608.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $322.00 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.