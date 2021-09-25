Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATLC. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

