Oppenheimer Increases Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $175.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($11.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.41.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $166.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.82.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after buying an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after buying an additional 234,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after buying an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.