Head to Head Review: Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Surgalign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.02 billion 4.50 -$138.90 million $5.67 26.67 Surgalign $101.75 million 1.42 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -2.57

Surgalign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zimmer Biomet. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 11.61% 12.85% 6.52% Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zimmer Biomet and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 1 3 14 2 2.85 Surgalign 0 0 5 0 3.00

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus target price of $180.71, indicating a potential upside of 19.50%. Surgalign has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.34%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Surgalign on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division. The EMEA segment focuses in Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of Japan, China and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The company was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

