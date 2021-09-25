Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $35.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $32.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,704.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,603.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,497.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,444 shares of company stock worth $71,603,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

