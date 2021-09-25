KeyCorp Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

