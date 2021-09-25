Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.83). Outset Medical reported earnings per share of ($2.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,665. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 292.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 53.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

OM opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

