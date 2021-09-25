Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

KNRRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.