Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) PT Lowered to $30.50

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock.

Get Zenvia alerts:

ZENV stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $20.01.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.