Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMV. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 605.14 ($7.91).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 718.80 ($9.39) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 709.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 646.59. The company has a market cap of £6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 40.84. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

