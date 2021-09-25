PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PACW. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

