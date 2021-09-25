The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.90.

KHC opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

