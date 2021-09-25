Head to Head Survey: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 6.13 $6.67 million N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $278.68 million 7.66 $18.38 million $1.40 10.90

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.70%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Volatility & Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors -3.53% -0.12% -0.05% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 75.66% 9.32% 2.94%

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded on September 6, 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

