Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

SAPIF opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Saputo has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

