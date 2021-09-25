Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.85.

CLSD opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $406.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $88,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

